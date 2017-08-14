Trump Finally Condemns White Supremacist Violence

President Trump bowed to overwhelming pressure that he personally condemn white supremacists who incited bloody demonstrations in Charlottesville over the weekend — labeling their racists views “evil” after two days of equivocal statements, the New York Times reports.

Said Trump: “Racism is evil. And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans.”