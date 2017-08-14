Trump May Pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio

President Trump told Fox News that he may soon issue a pardon for Joe Arpaio, the former Arizona sheriff who was found guilty two weeks ago of criminal contempt for defying a state judge’s order to stop traffic patrols targeting suspected undocumented immigrants.

Said Trump: “I am seriously considering a pardon for Sheriff Arpaio. He has done a lot in the fight against illegal immigration. He’s a great American patriot and I hate to see what has happened to him.”

Trump said the pardon “could happen in the next few days.”