Watch Your Back in the Trump White House

Playbook: “Washington has always been a place for people with sharp elbows. The old saying ‘Politics ain’t beanbag‘ is apt and accurate. The difference: it was done behind closed doors. Trump insiders seem to revel in the credit they get for knifing whoever is on the outs with Trump. Crowing about shoving people under the bus seems more prevalent than ever.”

“There have been a lot of pieces about how the Trump administration and the various players who have come to Washington have impacted D.C. Cache now comes from hanging out at the Trump Hotel and the stock of pubs like Breitbart has soared as the White House looks to leak info to sympathetic reporters. But the most stunning example of a pervasive culture shift in the past several weeks has been the overt campaign by conservative operatives and factions in the West Wing to take out National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Lots of people have told us unflattering and sordid details of people’s lives that may, or may not be true. But the steady drumbeat of personal attacks against aides in this White House is stunning.”