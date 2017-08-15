Fox News Deletes Video of Driving Through Protests

Fox News and the Daily Caller deleted posts that encouraged people to drive through protests with their cars, CNN reports.

“Originally published by The Daily Caller and later syndicated or aggregated by several other websites, including Fox Nation, an offshoot of Fox News’ website, it carried an unsubtle headline: ‘Here’s A Reel Of Cars Plowing Through Protesters Trying To Block The Road.’ Embedded in the article was a minute-and-a-half long video showing one vehicle after another driving through demonstrations. The footage was set to a cover of Ludacris’ Move Bitch.”