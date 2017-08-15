Trump May Not Get the Win He Seeks in NAFTA Talks

Politico: “As a candidate, Donald Trump constantly called NAFTA the worst trade deal in history and promised ‘to get a better deal for our workers.’ Now that he is president, Trump is about to find out how hard it is to get an agreement that satisfies not only those workers who feel ‘shafted by NAFTA’ but also the powerful business interests currently benefiting from billions of dollars in cross-border sales.”

“Top trade officials from the United States, Canada and Mexico sit down on Wednesday to begin thrashing over hundreds of issues as distinct as Canadian dairy barriers and digital trade issues affecting both countries.”