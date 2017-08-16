Trump Approval Drops to New Low in Another Poll

A new Marist poll finds President Trump’s job approval rating is at its lowest point since taking office with only 35% of Americans giving him a positive score, while 55% disapprove of the job he is doing.

Key findings: “Although still popular among his key constituency, notably, his job performance rating has dropped among strong Republicans from 91% in June to 79% now. In addition, by more than two to one, Americans who strongly disapprove of his job performance, 42%, outnumber those who strongly approve, 20%.”