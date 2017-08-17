Has the Military Given Up on Trump?

Carl Bernstein on CNN: “I think there’s considerable evidence that there is a consensus developing in the military; at the highest levels in the intelligence community; among Republicans in Congress; including the leaders in the business community that President Trump is unfit to be the President of the United States.”

He added: “I’ve talked to some of the military leaders and what they are saying is extraordinary… They have given up on this president.”

Finally: “I think all reporters need to be checking their sources and finding out what people on the Hill and in the military and in the intelligence community are saying… about the stability and the mental condition of the president of the United States. This is something we haven’t dealt with before.”