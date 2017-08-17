Trump Goes After Two GOP Senators

President Trump slammed Sen. Linsdey Graham (R-SC) on Twitter this morning:
Publicity seeking Lindsey Graham falsely stated that I said there is moral equivalency between the KKK, neo-Nazis & white supremacists………and people like Ms. Heyer. Such a disgusting lie. He just can’t forget his election trouncing.The people of South Carolina will remember!
He also hit Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ):
Great to see that Dr. Kelli Ward is running against Flake Jeff Flake, who is WEAK on borders, crime and a non-factor in Senate. He’s toxic!