Bannon Declares Trump Presidency Over

Ousted White House strategist Stephen Bannon said a new phase of the Trump presidency will now begin and it will likely be “less willfully disruptive,” the Weekly Standard reports.

Said Bannon: “The Trump presidency that we fought for, and won, is over. We still have a huge movement, and we will make something of this Trump presidency. But that presidency is over. It’ll be something else. And there’ll be all kinds of fights, and there’ll be good days and bad days, but that presidency is over.”

Bannon also confirmed that he will return to the helm of Breitbart, “the rambunctious right-wing media enterprise he ran until joining the Trump campaign as chief executive last August.”