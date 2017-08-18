Republicans Agree with Trump on Charlottesville

A new Survey Monkey poll finds most Republicans support President Trump’s view of the violence in Charlottesville.

When presented with a verbatim quote from President Trump on Tuesday — “You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent” — more disagree than agree, 53% to 43%.

However, Republicans agreed, 87% to 11%.

Mike Allen: “These findings reflect the fact that, because of the nation’s partisan divide and fractured media, we no longer agree on basic facts. That makes civil debate impossible.”