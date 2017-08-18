James Murdoch Slams Trump In Memo to Staff

“James Murdoch, the 21st Century Fox CEO and son of Rupert Murdoch, one of President Trump’s close informal advisers, has written a scathing email denouncing the president’s reaction to the violence in Charlottesville,” CNN reports.

Said Murdoch: “What we watched this last week in Charlottesville and the reaction to it by the President of the United States concern all of us as Americans and free people… I can’t even believe I have to write this: standing up to Nazis is essential; there are no good Nazis. Or Klansmen, or terrorists. Democrats, Republicans, and others must all agree on this, and it compromises nothing for them to do so.”