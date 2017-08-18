Romney Says Trump Must Apologize

Mitt Romney has excoriated President Trump for his equivocating response to the violence in Charlottesville and urged him to apologize or risk subjecting the country to “an unraveling of our national fabric,” the New York Times reports.

Said Romney: “Whether he intended to or not, what he communicated caused racists to rejoice, minorities to weep, and the vast heart of America to mourn. His apologists strain to explain that he didn’t mean what we heard. But what we heard is now the reality, and unless it is addressed by the president as such, with unprecedented candor and strength, there may commence an unraveling of our national fabric.”