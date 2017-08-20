Icahn Resigned Ahead of Magazine Article

“Billionaire investor Carl Icahn, who resigned Friday from an unpaid post as President Trump’s adviser on deregulation efforts, stepped down as The New Yorker was preparing to publish a lengthy article detailing Icahn’s potential conflicts of interest and questioning the legality of his actions,” the AP reports.

The must-read New Yorker piece notes Icahn “is worth more than the Trump family and all the members of the Cabinet combined — and, with no constraint on his license to counsel the President on regulations that might help his businesses, he was poised to become much richer.”