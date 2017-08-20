Bannon Warns GOP Lawmakers of Wrath of Trump Base

In an interview with the Washington Post, Stephen Bannon “warned Republican leaders to enthusiastically support Trump’s priorities on taxes, trade and funding a massive border wall — or risk the wrath of the president’s base.”

Said Bannon: “If the Republican Party on Capitol Hill gets behind the president on his plans and not theirs, it will all be sweetness and light, be one big happy family.”

He added “with a smile” that he does not expect “sweetness” anytime soon — and described the turbulent political moment in the Republican Party and the country as a necessary battle over Trump’s priorities.

Said Bannon: “No administration in history has been so divided among itself about the direction about where it should go.