Trump Underwater In 3 States That Tipped Election

A new NBC News/Marist poll in Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin shows President Trump’s approval underwater:

In Michigan, 36% of residents statewide approve of his job performance, and 55% disapprove.

In Pennsylvania, 33% approve of how President Trump is doing in his post, and 52% disapprove.

In Wisconsin, the president’s score is similarly upside down, 33% to 56%.

Said pollster Lee Miringoff: “For residents of these three critical electoral states, the reaction to the first round of the Trump presidency is decidedly negative. Residents are clearly dissatisfied in how candidate Trump transitioned into President Trump.”