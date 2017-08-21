Ryan Gives Big Fundraising Boost to Republicans

Speaker Paul Ryan “continued building a campaign war chest for House Republicans ahead a possibly treacherous midterm election, transferring another $1.5 million to the NRCC in July,” the Washington Examiner reports.

“The transfer brought the total the Wisconsin Republican has raised for the NRCC to more than $27 million through July 31, and represented an increase of nearly $500,000 over what he gave to the House GOP campaign arm in July of last year. Of the $60 million the NRCC raised through June 30, Ryan was responsible for more than half — $33 million (the committee ended the first six months of the year with $33.7 million in the bank).”