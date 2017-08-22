Moore Said He Thinks Obama Is Not a U.S. Citizen

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, “has cast doubt on former President Obama’s citizenship repeatedly and as recently as December 2016, fueling the debunked ‘birther’ movement that sought to delegitimize Obama’s presidency,” CNN reports.

“Moore, who started questioning the legitimacy of Obama’s citizenship back in 2008, last year told a meeting of the Constitution Party that he personally did not believe Obama was a natural-born citizen.”