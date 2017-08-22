Is Trump Really Cratering In the Polls?

Steve Kornacki: “Recall some of the dire polling he faced as a candidate. More than 60% of voters didn’t think he was qualified to be president; not even 20% thought he had the temperament and personality to serve; more than half of Republicans said they weren’t satisfied with him as their nominee. On Election Day, 60% of the electorate said it didn’t like him.”

“By any historical standard, these were also politically catastrophic numbers, and yet, well, Trump is in the White House. In 2016, the numbers didn’t mean quite what we thought they did.”

“As narratives of collapse take shape around Trump’s presidency now, the campaign should at least serve as a cautionary tale. It may look like his base is crumbling — and maybe it is — or maybe we’re living through a new version of what happened last year.”