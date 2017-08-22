Walker Will Run Again for Alaska Governor

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker and Lt. Gov. Byron Mallott filed to run an independent campaign for re-election, ending months of speculation about what they were planning for November 2018, the Alaska Dispatch News reports.

“Walker is a longtime Republican and Mallott a longtime Democrat. But Walker dropped his party registration in 2014 so he could join his campaign with Mallott and receive assistance from the Alaska Democratic Party. Mallott had been the Democratic candidate for governor but agreed to take the No. 2 spot to accommodate Walker.”