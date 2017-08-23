Clapper Worried Trump Has Access to Nuclear Codes

Former National Intelligence Director James Clapper questioned President Trump’s fitness for office following his freewheeling speech in Phoenix last night, which Clapper labeled “downright scary and disturbing,” the Washington Post reports.

Said Clapper: “I really question his ability to be — his fitness to be — in this office. I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it — maybe he is looking for a way out.”

He also noted he’s worried about the president’s access to nuclear codes: “The whole system is built to ensure rapid response if necessary. So there’s very little in the way of controls over exercising a nuclear option, which is pretty damn scary.”