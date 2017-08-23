Crowd Slowly Thinned As Trump Continued His Rant

Washington Post: “But as the night dragged on, many in the crowd lost interest in what the president was saying.”

“Hundreds left early, while others plopped down on the ground, scrolled through their social media feeds or started up a conversation with their neighbors. After waiting for hours in 107-degree heat to get into the rally hall — where their water bottles were confiscated by security — people were tired and dehydrated and the president just wasn’t keeping their attention. Although Trump has long been the master of reading the mood of a room and quickly adjusting his message to satisfy as many of his fans as possible, his rage seemed to cloud his senses.”