Trump Threatens Shut Down Over Border Wall

Politico: “Trump has told senior White House officials and advisers he would be willing to go to whatever means necessary to get money for the wall, a contentious claim even among his advisers. He hasn’t given specific amounts of money that he wants, but ‘enough to really start building it,’ said one person who spoke to him this weekend. ‘He is animated about the wall,’ the person said. ‘He cares about that more than many other things. He knows his base cares and chants about it.’”

Said Trump at last night’s rally in Arizona: “Now the obstructionist Democrats would like us not to do it, but believe me, if we have to close down our government we’re building that wall.”