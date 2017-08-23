Playbook: “Many in the Capitol believe that September will be the first of two government-shutdown fights. The theory goes like this: Congress will pass a clean debt ceiling and a short-term government funding bill that extends funding only until December, setting up a Christmas-season dustup. There simply isn’t time to solve everything in September. Of course, Trump clearly wants a fight on border wall funding, so it’s completely feasible that he stands firm next month. But many on the Hill think there will be a second legislative fight, as well.”

“Likely scenario: They screw up both September and December for Washington…. Of course, a prolonged government-shutdown fight would adversely affect the prospects of tax reform.”