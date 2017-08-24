Kelly Moves to Control Information to Trump

“Confronted with a West Wing that treated policymaking as a free-for-all, President Trump’s chief of staff John Kelly is instituting a system used by previous administrations to limit internal competition —and to make himself the last word on the material that crosses the president’s desk,” Politico reports.

“In a conference call last week, Kelly initiated a new policymaking process in which just he and one other aide — White House staff secretary Rob Porter, a little-known but highly regarded Rhodes Scholar who overlapped with Jared Kushner as an undergraduate at Harvard — will review all documents that cross the Resolute Desk.”

Bloomberg: Kelly may command the White House but he can’t control Trump.