Soldiers on Pence Detail Reassigned

“The U.S. Army detail assigned to Vice President Mike Pence’s communications team has been removed from White House duties after being caught on video bringing women back to their hotel in Colombia,” NBC News reports.

“The soldiers — who were senior members of the service, according to one of the officials — were brought back to the United States and removed from the White House detail once the allegations surfaced… There is no indication at this point that the women with the U.S. Army soldiers were prostitutes.”