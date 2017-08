“I have come under enormous pressure both to resign and to remain in my current position. As a patriotic American, I am reluctant to leave my post… But I also feel compelled to voice my distress over the events of the last two weeks… Citizens standing up for equality and freedom can never be equated with white supremacists, neo-Nazis, and the KKK.”

— White House economic adviser Gary Cohn, in an interview with the Financial Times.