Trump Increasingly Alienated from GOP Leaders

Mike Allen: “Until now, most Republicans on the Hill have either backed Trump, or mostly stayed silent about their differences. Now, he’s being openly defied.”

“After the President has spent weeks seemingly divorcing himself from the GOP — openly blaming Mitch McConnell for healthcare’s failure and pre-blaming McConnell and Ryan for debt-ceiling headaches — many feel liberated to speak their minds.”

“All that will hamper Trump’s ability to help muscle tax reform through Congress. But the endgame is Special Counsel Bob Mueller… Trump’s attacks on McConnell are self-defeating for a lot of reasons. But if Mueller ever makes an impeachment referral (like the Watergate special counsel did), Trump needs McConnell more than anyone in the world.”