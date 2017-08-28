Cruz Defends Voting Against Hurricane Relief After Sandy

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) defended his vote against disaster aid after Hurricane Sandy ravaged the East Coast in 2012, calling that aid package “filled with unrelated pork,” TPM reports.



Said Cruz: “There is time for political sniping later.”



MSNBC anchor Katy Tur interrupted him: “It’s not really political sniping, senator. These are people who needed money and who needed funding right after that storm, I covered those people. Many of them, just like those in Houston, lost absolutely everything they owned.”

Cruz responded: “Hurricane relief and disaster relief has been a vital central role for a long, long time and it should continue. The problem with that particular bill is it became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork.”