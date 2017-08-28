Trump Ally Says He Can’t Get Meeting with President

John Bolton, who has been considered for top national security posts in the Trump administration, wrote in the National Review that he can no longer get in the White House to see President Trump:

I offer the Iran nonpaper now as a public service, since staff changes at the White House have made presenting it to President Trump impossible. Although he was once kind enough to tell me “come in and see me any time,” those days are now over.

Jonathan Swan: “The new strict system imposed by John Kelly will work until close allies can’t get through to the president. If Trump begins to feel cut off from people he once spoke to often, he could buck against the new order.”