Trump Could Face CEO Backlash on Immigration Plan

“President Trump could trigger a furious response from corporations and some members of his own staff if he green-lights a plan under consideration at the White House to end DACA, the Obama-era policy that suspends deportation of some undocumented workers who arrived as children,” Mike Allen reports.

“I’m told some top CEOs, including leaders in tech and retail, plan to be tough and vocal if Trump ends the policy. But they’re keeping quiet for now because they fear antagonizing him on a question that could have massive implications for their workforces.”