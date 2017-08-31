Manafort Notes Referenced Donations

Paul Manafort’s notes from a controversial Trump Tower meeting with Russians during the 2016 presidential campaign included the word “donations,” near a reference to the Republican National Committee, NBC News reports

“The references, which have not been previously disclosed, have elevated the significance of the June 2016 meeting for congressional investigators, who are seeking to determine whether it included any discussion of donations from Russian sources to either the Trump campaign or the Republican Party.”

