“The Trump administration plans to deeply cut Obamacare outreach and advertising,” Vox reports.

“They will reduce Obamacare advertising spending 90%, from the $100 million that the Obama administration spent last year to $10 million this year, and cut the budget for the in-person enrollment program by 41%.”

“Taken together, this represents a 72% cut to efforts to enroll eligible Americans into health law programs.”