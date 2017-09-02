13-Year Old Runs for Vermont Governor

“A candidate for governor in Vermont is too young to vote, but he’s not too young to run,” the Boston Globe reports.

“Thirteen-year-old Ethan Sonneborn tells the Burlington Free Press that he can run because Vermont is one of two states without age restrictions. He’s currently collecting 500 signatures of registered voters, a requirement for the Vermont ballot.”

“He acknowledges he’s struggled to get Democratic Party officials to take him seriously and that campaigning will be difficult during school. But he’s undeterred. He says he’d rather lose the election and get visibility than lose quietly.”