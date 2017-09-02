Hanabusa Will Challenge Ige for Hawaii Governor

Rep. Colleen Hanabusa (D-HI) “is apparently ready to gamble that what seemed like a lightning bolt in 2014 will strike again in 2018,” the Honolulu Star Advertiser reports.

“Only once since statehood has a sitting governor been ousted in a primary election, when David Ige (D) unseated Gov. Neil Abercrombie (D) in the Democratic gubernatorial primary in 2014. But Hanabusa apparently believes she has the reputation, the political smarts and the fundraising prowess to make history repeat itself.”