The Next Kennedy

Politico: “Democrats are in search of new leaders to take on Donald Trump, and Rep. Joe Kennedy could fit the bill. But it’s not clear he wants the job. In short order, Kennedy has garnered a loyal grassroots following with a series of viral speeches challenging Trump on everything from health care to hate speech, leading some Democrats to believe he could help fill the party’s leadership vacuum.”

“It’s a shift for someone who, despite his famous last name and wavy red mane, has kept a low profile on the national scene since being elected to the House in 2012. Loath to be seen as a political celebrity, the 36-year-old from the outskirts of Boston has put in the work of a relative back-bencher and focused on delivering for his district. … Kennedy has already proven he has the ability to harness his star power, after gaining national prominence for blasting GOP efforts to dismantle Obamacare earlier this year.”