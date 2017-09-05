DACA Fight Will Test Bannon’s Power on the Outside

“Before strategist Steve Bannon’s departure from the White House last month, aides to President Trump quietly worried what kind of damage he would inflict from the outside. Some invoked President Lyndon Johnson, who infamously said he didn’t fire his FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover because ‘it’s probably better to have him inside the tent pissing out,'” Politico reports.

“The coming fight over the Obama-era immigration program protecting nearly 800,000 undocumented immigrants brought to the country as children — often referred to as Dreamers — will test that proposition. It’s the latest battle pitting the president’s conservative advisers against moderates in the White House and Congress — but the first in which Bannon is free to engage in open combat with fellow Republicans from the outside.”

Washington Post: Both sides gear up for a political fight as Trump prepares to end immigration protections for “dreamers.”