Key Trump Aide’s Departure Rattles President’s Allies

“President Trump’s allies are worried that the most damaging of the many recent departures from his White House may be that of Keith Schiller, a little-known former bodyguard who’s one of the president’s closest confidants outside his family,” Bloomberg reports.

“Multiple people interviewed described Schiller as an emotional anchor for the president in a White House often marked by turmoil. Schiller has worked for Trump for nearly two decades, and within the West Wing he serves as the president’s protector, gate-keeper and wing man, according to people close to Schiller and Trump.”

“Schiller never planned to stay in the position for long because of its lower pay and longer hours… But his exit may have been accelerated by the appointment in July of retired Marine general John Kelly as Trump’s chief of staff.”