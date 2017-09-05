Trump’s Tax Plan Just Got More Complicated

NBC News: “Multiple sources familiar with the Bannon/Breitbart strategy say they’re gearing up for the long-expected battle against those who they deride as the ‘globalists’ in the West Wing — and that the decision has been made to go after ‘one globalist at a time.'”

“First on the list? Gary Cohn. And who’s key on the tax reform push? Gary Cohn.”

“There’s an acknowledgment among those working on tax reform that a backlash from the Trump base could be problematic if the overhaul is not perceived as populist — that’s why you’re hearing so much Trumpian language about ways to ‘unrig the economy.'”