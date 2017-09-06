Bannon on 60 Minutes

Steve Bannon, the ousted White House strategist, sat for an interview with Charlie Rose this afternoon in New York, sources tell the Hollywood Reporter.

“The full interview will air Sunday on 60 Minutes with portions of it set to run Thursday afternoon on CBS This Morning. It will be the first in-depth TV interview Bannon has given since he left the White House last month amid intense criticism over President Trump’s ‘both sides’ equivocating on the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Va. in August.”