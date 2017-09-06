Hurricane Irma Headed for Trump Mansion

President Trump “doesn’t just have to worry about safeguarding the nation ahead of Hurricane Irma,” the Miami Herald reports.

“Trump owns a multi-million dollar mansion on the Caribbean island of St. Martin — and Category 5 Irma is heading straight for it.”

“Trump owns the 11-bedroom gated mansion through a trust set up to avoid conflict of interests during his presidency. The trust has been trying to offload the beachfront property for months. In August, its listing price was slashed from $28 million to $16.9 million.”