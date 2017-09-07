Bannon Blasts Church Response to Trump’s DACA Plan

Stephen Bannon criticized the response of the Catholic Church to President Trump’s plan to end DACA after the decision was condemned as “reprehensible,” CBS News reports.

Said Bannon: “They need illegal aliens to fill the churches. That’s– it’s obvious on the face of it.”

He added: “I totally respect the pope and I totally respect the Catholic bishops and cardinals on doctrine. This is not about doctrine. This is about the sovereignty of a nation. And in that regard, they’re just another guy with an opinion.”