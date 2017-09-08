Dent Will Not Run for Re-Election

Rep. Charlie Dent (R-PA), “who has led a shrinking group of centrist Republicans and frequently clashed with President Trump, announced Thursday night that he will not seek reelection next year,” the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

“Democrats, who had previously made no moves to challenge for his seat, quickly pounced, signaling that they intended to try to take control in a district where registered Democrats slightly outnumber Republicans — but where Trump won by eight percentage points.”