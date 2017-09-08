Sanders Responds to Clinton Accusations

Sen. Bernie Sanders brushed off the accusations in Hillary Clinton’s new book that his attacks on her during the primary made it hard for her to unify progressives, The Week reports.

Said Sanders: “Secretary Clinton ran against the most unpopular candidate in the history of this country and she lost and was upset about it, and I understand that. But our job now is really not to go backwards. It is to go forward.”

He added: “We need her help to go forward, let’s not keep arguing about 2016.”