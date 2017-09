Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) told NJTV News that he is co-sponsoring Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-VT) single-payer health care bill called “Medicare for All” which would expand the federal health care program that covers those over 65 to all Americans.

Said Booker: “This is something that’s got to happen. Obamacare was a first step in advancing this country, but I won’t rest until every American has a basic security that comes with having access to affordable health care.”