Trump Faces Muted Backlash for Dealing with Dems

“Republicans who dared to cut deals with Democrats have long had to fear retribution from conservative activists like Rick Manning, president of Americans for Limited Government. He had railed against a 2015 debt-ceiling compromise as ‘absurd,’ and as recently as March called for President Trump to use the vote to ‘create real reforms’ to cut spending,” the Washington Post reports.

“But when Trump shocked the nation last week, handing Democrats a major victory by accepting their terms for a clean three-month suspension of the borrowing limit, Manning says he felt no ill will for the president. Instead, he blamed House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) for forcing Trump to work with Democrats.”