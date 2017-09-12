Clinton Thinks Trump Colluded with Russians

Hillary Clinton, whose book What Happened is out today, told USA Today she’s “convinced” that Trump allies colluded with Russia in the 2016 presidential election.

Said Clinton: “There certainly was communication and there certainly was an understanding of some sort… Because there’s no doubt in my mind that Putin wanted me to lose and wanted Trump to win. And there’s no doubt in my mind that there are a tangle of financial relationships between Trump and his operation with Russian money. And there’s no doubt in my mind that the Trump campaign and other associates have worked really hard to hide their connections with Russians.”

She added: “I happen to believe in the rule of law and believe in evidence, so I’m not going to go off and make all kinds of outrageous claims. But if you look at what we’ve learned since (the election), it’s pretty troubling.”