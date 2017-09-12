Is the GOP Finally at a Breaking Point?

“The Republican Party likes to think of itself as a big tent — not always a harmonious one, but full of all types,” the New York Times reports.

“In the minds of many, however, it’s grown too full, and badly needs an excision. Now more than at any point in its modern history, the party has reached such a breaking point that historians, political analysts and Republicans themselves say it faces the possibility of splintering and spawning a third party.”

Historian Michael Beschloss said the conditions were so ripe for a split: “I’ve been startled that this has not happened.”