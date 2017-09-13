Trump Agrees With Democrats to Protect Dreamers

“President Trump and top Democratic leaders late Wednesday agreed to work out an agreement that would protect the nation’s ‘dreamers’ from deportation and enact border security measures that don’t include building a physical wall,” the Washington Post reports.

“The president discussed the deal during a dinner at the White House with Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA). The meal included Chinese food and chocolate pie.”

Jonathan Swan: “If it is accurate, and Trump plans to enshrine DACA into law without funding the wall, Trump is risking a revolt from elements in his base. Many of his most hardcore supporters voted for him based on his hardline immigration policies. This plan is Jeb Bush/Marco Rubio territory — it’s not the Donald Trump they voted for.”