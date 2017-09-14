Trump Denies He Made Deal on Dreamers

President Trump said early this morning that “no deal was made last night on DACA,” after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared they agreed with President Trump to pursue to a legislative fix on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the Daily Beast reports.

In a pre-dawn tweet, Trump wrote “Massive border security would have to be agreed to in exchange for consent. Would be subject to vote” and said his border wall with Mexico “would be built.”

The statement comes after Rep. Steve King (R-IA) tweeted that if Trump had made such a deal his base is “blown up, destroyed, irreparable, and disillusioned beyond repair. No promise is credible.”

Playbook: “Behind the scenes, Washington started to explode. The White House legislative affairs team was sending text messages and emails to Republican Hill staff, saying the president had only agreed to work on fixing DACA soon. He didn’t give up on the wall funding, but the White House conceded he said he wouldn’t insist it be part of this package.”