Trump’s FEC Pick Under Fire

No more than a day since President Trump announced he would nominate James “Trey” Trainor III as a commissioner on the Federal Election Commission, the former election lawyer for the Trump presidential campaign is already under fire on multiple fronts, the National Law Journal reports.

“Perhaps to be expected, the nomination of Trainor was almost immediately opposed by advocacy groups such as Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington — a nonprofit headed by former ethics czars in the Bush and Obama administrations — who said that Trainor stood for ‘exactly the opposite’ of what the FEC does: Police money in politics.”

“Perhaps less expected, Trainor’s Twitter feed came under the spotlight after users found that he had retweeted posts expressing what appeared to be anti-Protestant views.”